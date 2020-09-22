1/2
Shirley Jean U.E. Fellowes
Peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Burlington, Shirley Jean Fellowes U.E. (nee Mainland) in her 90th year. Born in Cherrywood, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband George Taylor Fellowes in 1987. Loving mother to Douglas Arthur (predeceased), Janice and Norman Conlin of Coe Hill, Judy and Bill Coverdale of Mountsberg, Greg and Val (predeceased) Fellowes of Dundas, and David Fellowes and Terri Myhr of Victoria, B.C. Donations to St. Matthew on-the-Plains Anglican Church, Royal Botanical Gardens or East Flamborough Heritage Society would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12 - 1:45 followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. (Service will be livestreamed) followed with interment at Grace Anglican Cemetery, Waterdown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on capacity and contact tracing requirements everyone is asked to RSVP. Please RSVP to attend the visitation through the Sign-Up link and find the live stream link for the Service on Shirley's Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com (Or by calling 905-689-4852 between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.). Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in Flamborough Review on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
