Alan McMillan

Notice

McMILLAN
Alan Karen and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards
of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Special thanks to Dr Janjua and Staff at Fleetwood Surgery, District Nurses, Oncology and the Windmill Unit and Blackpool Victoria Hospital for all the care given to Alan, Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service and The New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality.
Finally, to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 5, 2020
