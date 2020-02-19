|
MORLEY (Alan) Alan Morley, aged 47,
passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday 12th February, following a long battle with MND.
A much loved Husband of Helen, Father of Sam, Liv and Emily, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Nephew, Son in Law and Friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium, Friday 28th February, 2.45 pm.
Alan asked for you to wear whatever you feel comfortable in, so please don't feel you need to wear black.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu will be shared between Trinity Hospice
and MNDA -
www.memorygiving.com
c/o the Funeral Directors.
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020