MORLEY Alan The family of the late Alan Morley would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and donations received during their sad loss. A special thank you to Richard Spedding for his warm and meaningful service, to the House Of Flowers for their beautiful floral tributes, to The Parkside Suite at Fleetwood Town FC for their wonderful hospitality, to Angela Byrne and staff for their care and dignified funeral arrangements and finally a special thank you to all Alan's many friends who attended the service.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 11, 2020