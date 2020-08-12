Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Blundell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Blundell

Notice Condolences

Andrew Blundell Notice
BLUNDELL ANDREW Sadly Andy passed away following a long illness so bravely born, peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family,
on Thursday 30th July.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
wonderful father
to Andy and Janet
and father-in-law to Paul and Joy,
devoted grandad
and great grandad,
brother to the late Ron,
brother-in-law, uncle and
a dear friend to all who knew him.
A private funeral will take place on
Friday 4th September at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Anyone wishing to send
flowers please do so via
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -