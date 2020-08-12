|
|
|
BLUNDELL ANDREW Sadly Andy passed away following a long illness so bravely born, peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family,
on Thursday 30th July.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
wonderful father
to Andy and Janet
and father-in-law to Paul and Joy,
devoted grandad
and great grandad,
brother to the late Ron,
brother-in-law, uncle and
a dear friend to all who knew him.
A private funeral will take place on
Friday 4th September at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Anyone wishing to send
flowers please do so via
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 12, 2020