|
|
|
Blundell Andrew The family of the late Andrew Blundell, of
High Gate, Fleetwood, who
passed away on 30th July,
would like to thank most sincerely all who sympathised with their great loss of Andy, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Brenda, Andy's wife, would like to thank their wonderful daughter and son, Janet and Andy, and son and daughter in law, Paul and Joy, for the undetering love and support through the years of their Dad's illness.
Special thanks to Sure-care for their wonderful care, especially Helen, Emma and Shelly.
To J.P Dells for their dignified and respectful funeral arrangements.
To the Boston Hotel for their warm and friendly reception, to the Reverend Carolyn for a beautiful service, and lastly to all our wonderful family and friends who have helped and supported us through this difficult time.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 9, 2020