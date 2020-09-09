|
|
|
BOYD ANDREW Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 69 years.
Beloved son of the late Lilian and Thomas, loving brother of Mary and the late Esther, Elizabeth, Lilian and Olive, a dear brother-in-law
to Bill and uncle to all his
nephews and nieces.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday
21st September at 11.am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Andrew to Mencap. The family have asked people to wear bright colours.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 9, 2020