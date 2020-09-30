Home

Andrew Boyd Notice
BOYD Andrew The family of the late Andrew wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards
of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to the staff at Devonshire Mews for the all the care and love given to Andrew, David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service and to Four Seasons Florist for
the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally to JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 30, 2020
