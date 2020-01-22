|
|
|
CHARNLEY (née Naylor)
Ann Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 12th January 2020,
aged 70 years.
Beloved wife to Len,
loving mum to David and Stephen, cherished nana and great nana, also a dear mother-in-law,
sister and auntie.
Ann will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Saturday 25th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020