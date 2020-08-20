|
|
|
TRACEY In loving memory of
Anne Tracey
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Anne Tracey on Friday 7th August, aged 73 years, in the
Coronary Care Unit of the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Anne was the much loved wife of Myles, dearly beloved mother of Karren, Adam and Alexander, devoted grandmother of Isla and William and a treasured sister.
The funeral will take place at
St Paul's, Scotforth on
Tuesday 1st September at
11.00 a.m. followed by a
private cremation.
No flowers by request:
donations, in memory of Anne, would be gratefully received
by Diabetes U.K. or Shine
(Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus).
The family would like to thank profoundly relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of support and
cards of condolence.
Inquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 20, 2020