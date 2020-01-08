|
|
|
TURNER ANNIE Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 18th December 2019 surrounded by her loving family, Annie, aged 96 Years. Devoted wife of the late Alan.
Much loved Mum to Mavis, Billy, Cynthia, Veronica, Christina, Sharon, Alan and Michelle.
Adored Nan, Great Nan and
Great, Great Nan.
Annie will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 9th January 2020
at Trinity Baptist Church 1pm, followed by interment at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to RNMDSF, c/o the funeral director. All enquiries to:
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel:01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 8, 2020