J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
13:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
April Leyne

April Leyne Notice
Leyne April
(Nanny Little Legs) Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 6th May 2020,
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to the late Eddie, loving mum to Peter,
Terence and Diane,
a cherished nan and great nan, also a loving mother-in-law.
April will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery on
Tuesday 19th May at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral director. All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 13, 2020
