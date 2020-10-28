Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bundy

Notice Condolences

Arthur Bundy Notice
BUNDY Arthur Passed away suddenly in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday
18th October 2020, aged 79 years.
Devoted husband to Maureen, much loved dad to Anita and Janine, cherished grandad to Aimee, Rachael, Jack and Bethany, dear father-in-law to Andy and Gareth, loving brother to Barbara and the late Joan and loving uncle.
Arthur will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funerals Service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
6th November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur to British heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -