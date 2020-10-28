|
BUNDY Arthur Passed away suddenly in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday
18th October 2020, aged 79 years.
Devoted husband to Maureen, much loved dad to Anita and Janine, cherished grandad to Aimee, Rachael, Jack and Bethany, dear father-in-law to Andy and Gareth, loving brother to Barbara and the late Joan and loving uncle.
Arthur will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funerals Service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
6th November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur to British heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 28, 2020