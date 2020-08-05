Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Logue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Logue

Notice Condolences

Arthur Logue Notice
LOGUE Arthur Passed away suddenly at home after a long illness bravely fought on Sunday 26th July 2020,
aged 79 years.
Loving brother, uncle and friend, Arthur will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A Lifelong Biker.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 10th August at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in memory of Arthur to Homeward Bound (Helping Pets Home) c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
RIP ROCKER 1
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -