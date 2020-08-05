|
|
|
LOGUE Arthur Passed away suddenly at home after a long illness bravely fought on Sunday 26th July 2020,
aged 79 years.
Loving brother, uncle and friend, Arthur will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A Lifelong Biker.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 10th August at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in memory of Arthur to Homeward Bound (Helping Pets Home) c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
RIP ROCKER 1
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 5, 2020