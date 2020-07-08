|
|
|
WILSON Arthur "Locky" On Monday 29th June 2020, peacefully and surrounded by
his loving family whilst at his
home in Fleetwood, Locky
passed away aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
Shirley, much loved Dad to
Wendy and a dear brother to Annette, Barry and Steve.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church followed by a burial service at Fleetwood Cemetery on Wednesday 15th July 2020
at 11 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be given to
R.N.L.I. Fleetwood through
https://www.memorygiving.com/
arthurjohnwilsonlocky
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 8, 2020