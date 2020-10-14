|
|
|
HOLLIDAY (Kaye)
Audrey Passed away peacefully in Cleveleys Nursing Home on Thursday 1st October 2020,
aged 86 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Norman, much loved Mum to Christine, a loving Nanna and Great Nanna to Rachel & Luca, a dear Sister to Edith and Aunty to Claire & Martin.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Audrey
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Please contact J P Dell Funeral Directors for funeral details
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 14, 2020