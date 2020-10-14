Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Audrey Holliday Notice
HOLLIDAY (Kaye)
Audrey Passed away peacefully in Cleveleys Nursing Home on Thursday 1st October 2020,
aged 86 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Norman, much loved Mum to Christine, a loving Nanna and Great Nanna to Rachel & Luca, a dear Sister to Edith and Aunty to Claire & Martin.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Audrey
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Please contact J P Dell Funeral Directors for funeral details
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 14, 2020
