SOUTHERN (NEE BURMAN)
AUDREY Passed away peacefully in Manchester Royal Infirmary on Sunday 16th February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bryan, much loved mum to Mark,
dear mother-in-law to Sue, cherished nana to Cameron,
Molly and Poppy, loving sister to Geoff and the late Derek,
dear sister-in-law to Sandra and Beryl also a dear auntie.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Kidneys For Life c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 26, 2020