|
|
|
BROWN (Née Jackson)
Barbara May Passed away peacefully on Sunday
7th June 2020, aged 78 years.
Devoted wife to the late David,
much loved mum to Carol
and Angela, cherished nana
to Chloe, Jake and Alex, loving
mother-in-law to Dave and a
dear sister and auntie.
Barbara will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barbara
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 17, 2020