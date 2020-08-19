Home

CROSS Barrie It is with great sadness we announce the death of Barrie who passed away peacefully in the Farthings Nursing Home on Sunday August 2nd 2020,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Edith, much loved dad of David and Pamela, father in law of Nicola and Richard, treasured grandad of Danielle, Sam, Hollie and Madeline, dear brother in law of Charles and the late Margaret, Billy and Ronnie.
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of Thornton,
Christ Church, Meadows Avenue on Tuesday August 25th 2020
at 11:30am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
57 Fleetwood Road North
Thornton. Tel : 859159.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 19, 2020
