|
|
|
McATEER
Benjamin Ben McAteer who died peacefully in the Alexandra Nursing Home, unfortunately apart from his
family in these trying times on
April 4th 2020, aged 91 years.
Ben has joined his dearly beloved wife Edna, but left behind his children, Tony and Allyson, their partners Julie and Stan, his beloved grandchildren Nicola, Andrew and Kathryn and their partners Marc, Emily and Peter, and great grandchildren Evie, Grace and Thomas and a dear uncle to his wider family.
Ben will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all
family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys,
FY5 5BU. Tel 01253 863022.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 8, 2020