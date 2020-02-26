|
|
|
GOODEY (nee Greenhalgh)
Bernice Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday 21st February 2020
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife to Leslie,
much loved mum to Michael, Susan and Andrea, cherished nannie to Sara, Ryan, Jack, Lily, Grace and Korey, adored great nannie to Amber and Abbie, also a loving sister, auntie and cousin.
Bernice will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on Friday 6th March at 11.30am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 26, 2020