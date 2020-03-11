|
|
|
GOODEY BERNICE The family of the late Bernice would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received
at this sad time. A special thank you to Hospice at Home, District Nurses, Mears Carers and Fleetwood Surgery for all the care given to Bernice, Rev Carolyn A Leitch for her kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and The New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 11, 2020