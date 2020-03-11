|
|
|
PRATT Bertha On Monday 2nd March 2020, peacefully whilst at her
home in Fleetwood Bertha
passed away aged 101 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Neil, loving mum to David and Alan
and a much loved mother-in-law and gran.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 11 am.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood. Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 11, 2020