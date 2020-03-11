Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Pratt

Notice Condolences

Bertha Pratt Notice
PRATT Bertha On Monday 2nd March 2020, peacefully whilst at her
home in Fleetwood Bertha
passed away aged 101 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Neil, loving mum to David and Alan
and a much loved mother-in-law and gran.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 11 am.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood. Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -