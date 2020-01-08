|
|
|
Birley Beryl
(nee Stanhope) Passed away peacefully at
Trinity Hospice
surrounded by her family on
Thursday 2nd January 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard.
Loving Mother to Peter, Paula, Mark and Joanne and
Mother in Law to Dean and Ted
Treasured Grandma of Emma, John and Connan,
and Great Grandma to
Teddy, Tallulah, Blake,
Hayden and Cash
Beryl will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends
Funeral service is to be held at
St Peters Church Fleetwood
on Monday 13th January at 1pm followed by the committal at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be given in memory of Beryl
in aid of Trinity Hospice
All further enquiries to
The co-operative funeralcare,
135 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood, FY7 7AP
Tel: 01253 772111
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 8, 2020