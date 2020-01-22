|
|
|
Birley The family of the late
Beryl Theresa Birley wish to express their sincere thanks to Beryl's brother Ron for his support, her good friend Theresa and all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards and letters of condolence received and donations to Trinity Hospice. Thanks to Matron Sue Roe, district nurses and Mears Carers for all their care and support. Thanks to Father John for a comforting service and to Tom Smalley, Craig McCarthy and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Fleetwood for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020