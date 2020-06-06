Home

HOWARTH (Nee Hardie)
Betty Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 20th May,
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to Peter,
loving mum to Paul and Andrew, Cherished nan to Keeley and Shay and great nan to Ivy Ann.
Betty will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 11.45am. All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 6, 2020
