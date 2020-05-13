|
|
|
Rawcliffe (Bill) On Wednesday 29th April 2020, peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Bill passed away aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, very much loved
dad of Sharon, William,
Andrew and Philip, dear father in law to Craig, Julie and Sharon, loving grandad to Helen,
Luke and Spencer and a proud great grandad of Jack and George.
He will be sadly missed by his
loving family and friends.
A private family Burial service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, are to Fleetwood Lifeboat through memorygiving.com
c/o J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 13, 2020