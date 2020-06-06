|
Rawcliffe Bill The family of the late
Bill Rawcliffe wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence,
beautiful floral tributes and donations received during
their sad loss.
Special thanks to all staff at
Guys Court nursing home and Blackpool Victoria Hospital
(especially ward 26) for all the care given to dad, to Fleetwood RNLI
for the heart warming tribute,
to Rev Carolyn Leitch for a lovely service and finally to Angela Byrne and all the staff at J T Byrne Funeral Directors for their
care and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 6, 2020