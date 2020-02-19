Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30
St Peters Parish Church
Charles Mitton Notice
MITTON CHARLES WILLIAM Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 12th February 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Liliane, loving son of the late Hugh and Emily, also a dear friend to many. Charles will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Brethren of Fleetwood Lodge 3711 please take note, Funeral Service will take place at St Peters
Parish Church on Saturday
7th March at 10.30am.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020
