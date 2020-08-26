|
|
|
POOK Charles Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 11th August 2020,
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to Irene,
loving dad to Diane, Michael and David, cherished grandad and great grandad, also a dear
father-in-law, brother and uncle.
Charles will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Marys RC Church on
Thursday 27th August at 12.00pm prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm.
The funeral cortege will pass by the Welcome Home Statue
on the prom.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Quiet thoughts, a little prayer,
Knowing you are in God's care,
No longer in our lives to share,
But in our hearts you are
always there.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 26, 2020