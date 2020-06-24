|
|
|
WHITESIDE CHARLES FREDERICK
(CHARLIE) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 12th June 2020,
aged 77 years.
Loving husband to Joan, devoted dad to Christine and the late Karen, cherished grandad to Charlotte, Leah and Harry, much loved
great grandad to Ewan and a dear brother to Stuart and Lynne. Charlie will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 29th June at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Charlie
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 24, 2020