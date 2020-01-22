Home

Clive Robinson

Clive Robinson Notice
Robinson Clive Passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Sunday 12th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving and much loved husband
of Mona and dearly loved dad
of Dianne and Wendy.
Also a dear father in law,
grandad and friend to many.
Clive will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 3rd February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
may be given for the RNLI,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020
