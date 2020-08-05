|
|
|
Davis Colin Of Fleetwood, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday 23rd July, aged 80 years.
Former owner of Radcliffe Road Petrol Station.
Much loved father and grandfather to Michele and Adam, devoted husband of the late Wendy, loving brother of Derek, dearly loved uncle to Mick, Angie and the late Lee.
He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Service at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 3.30pm.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore
7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DG, Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 5, 2020