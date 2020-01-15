|
MITCHELL Corrine Passed away suddenly on
Sunday 22nd December 2019
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 37 years.
Loving and beautiful wife of Dean,
fantastic and adored caring
mum to Taylor, Max, Jasmine and
step mum to Jacob and Thomas,
cherished and devoted
daughter to Paul and Cath, loving
granddaughter, daughter-in-law to
Christine and Malc, niece to Tony
and Dawn and auntie to Jade, also
a cousin and friend to so many.
Funeral service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on
Tuesday 21st January at 10.30am
prior to interment at Fleetwood
Cemetery at 11.30am.
The family have asked that
everyone wear something
purple or pink.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral ~
Directors, 168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 15, 2020