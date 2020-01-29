|
MITCHELL Corrine Dean and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Special thanks to Corrine's Mum and Dad, Cath and Paul and all our close friends for all your support. Thank you to Rev Carolyn Leitch for her kind words and comforting service and Fleetwood Cons for their warm hospitality. Finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 29, 2020