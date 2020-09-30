|
Hutson Darryl Passed away peacefully in Alexandra Nursing Home on Wednesday 23rd September
2020, aged 56 years.
Loving dad, son and brother.
Darryl will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 2nd October at 9.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 30, 2020