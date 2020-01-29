|
BROWN (Dave) On Tuesday 21st January 2020, suddenly but peacefully, whilst in his home in Fleetwood,
Dave passed away aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Elsie, much loved dad to Janet, Stephen, Judy and Peter and a
loving father in law, grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired are to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral directors J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 29, 2020