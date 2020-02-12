|
BROWN (Dave) Elsie and all the family would like to say to all relatives and friends thank you for your cards, donations and sympathy
given at this sad time.
Thank you to The Broadway Medical Centre for all the care given to Dave. Also to Elaine for the beautiful floral arrangements and the New Boston Hotel for all
your care. Thank you Linda.
Thank you to Richard Spedding for his comforting words and service and to Angela Byrne at J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors thank you for all your help and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020