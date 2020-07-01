|
|
|
JOLLY David Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 19th June 2020
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ada, much loved brother to Barbara, loving brother-in-law to Ann and dear uncle to Janette, David, Pauline, John and Derek.
Dave will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private cremation will take place on Thursday 2nd July, the funeral cortege will pass along Rossall Grange Lane shortly after 9.30am should friends wish to say
their final 'Cheerio'.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dave
to Parkinson's UK
co/ the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood Tel: (01253) 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 1, 2020