|
|
|
WARD David Passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 13th February 2020, aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Carol Ward. Much loved Stepfather of
Neil Roskell.
From all his family, friends
and all that knew David,
he will be sadly missed.
Service to be held
at Carleton Crematorium,
Stocks Lane, Blackpool on Thursday 12th March at 2.00pm.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations, if so desired, to
The Royal British Legion.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel:355663.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 4, 2020