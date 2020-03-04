|
|
|
WRIGHT David Former Wyre Borough Councillor & teacher at Charles Saer School.
On Sunday 23rd February 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Royal Preston Hospital, Dave
died after a short illness,
aged 80 years.
Loving brother to Pamela & Geoffrey and a dear uncle to Susan, Neil, Joanna and Nicholas and great uncle to Alice, Jonathon, Elliott and Eliza.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends,
especially John Mitchell and family and the rest of the
bowling community.
The funeral service will take place at Fleetwood Methodist Church on Friday 13th March at 11.15am, followed by the committal at Carleton Crematorium
at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers or donations in lieu, if so desired, are to either R.N.L.I. Fleetwood or Cats Protection
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS,
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 4, 2020