|
|
|
WRIGHT (David) David's family would like to thank all friends and relatives for the cards of condolence, expressions of sympathy and donations received during their sad loss.
Thank you to Rev Ruth Simpson for her care and compassion and all at Fleetwood Methodist Church especially Lynn and Barry Farmer.
Thanks to all friends from
The Belmont Bowling Club especially John Mitchell and
family for all your support.
Thank you to Fleetwood Cricket Club for all the hospitality shown on the day and finally to Angela Byrne and her team at
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors for the care and compassion shown
to us all for the dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 18, 2020