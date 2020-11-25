|
|
|
DOWNING Doreen
'Maisie' On Wednesday 11th November 2020, Maisie passed
away peacefully at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
and of Fleetwood,
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Tom,
much loved mom to Michael and
Andrew, nan to Rebecca and Michael and mother-in-law
to Andrea and Karen.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December 2020
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu,
if so desired, to Barnardos,
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood. Tel 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 25, 2020