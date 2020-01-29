Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Lafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Lafferty

Notice Condolences

Doreen Lafferty Notice
LAFFERTY Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st January 2020 aged 82 years.
Much loved mum of
Kathryn, Fiona and John,
also a cherished grandma to Johnjoe, Hugh, Jack and Flynn.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -