|
|
|
LAFFERTY Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st January 2020 aged 82 years.
Much loved mum of
Kathryn, Fiona and John,
also a cherished grandma to Johnjoe, Hugh, Jack and Flynn.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 29, 2020