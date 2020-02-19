Home

LAFFERTY Doreen The family of the late Doreen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards
of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Fr Martin Murray for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and the North Euston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020
