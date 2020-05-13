|
|
|
IRELAND (Doris) On Sunday 3rd May 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Milton Lodge Care Home in Fleetwood, Doris passed away aged 90 years.
Much loved mum to Stephen, loving nana to Mark and Michelle and a devoted great nana to Ryan, Bradley and Mya.
She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
A private family Burial service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery, donations in lieu, if so desired, are to Brian House Childrens Hospice through memorygiving.com
c/o J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 13, 2020