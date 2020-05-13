Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Ireland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ireland

Notice Condolences

Doris Ireland Notice
IRELAND (Doris) On Sunday 3rd May 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Milton Lodge Care Home in Fleetwood, Doris passed away aged 90 years.
Much loved mum to Stephen, loving nana to Mark and Michelle and a devoted great nana to Ryan, Bradley and Mya.
She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
A private family Burial service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery, donations in lieu, if so desired, are to Brian House Childrens Hospice through memorygiving.com
c/o J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -