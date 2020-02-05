|
|
|
Baines Dorothy Dorothy passed away peacefully
on Thursday 30th January 2020,
aged 93 years,
in Guys Court Nursing Home.
The loving wife of the late Jim and mother to Jim, Christine, Philip and the late Andrew. Mother-in-law to Jan, Julie and Tina and a most loved nanna and great-nanna.
Funeral service to take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
135 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood
FY7 7AP
Tel.01253 772111.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 5, 2020