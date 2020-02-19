|
BAINES Dorothy The family of the late Dorothy would like to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many cards of condolence, expressions of sympathy and donations received to
British Heart Foundation.
Appreciation and thanks to
Canon John Hall of St. David's Church for his visits, kind words and comforting service.
A very special thanks to Management, Nursing and all staff of Guys Court Nursing Home for looking after Dorothy so well and Doctors Smythe and Aziz of Broadway Medical Centre.
We wish to show appreciation to Chloe-Rose Moyle, a unique young lady, who brought joy to Dorothy
in her final days.
We also thank
The North Euston Hotel for
providing an excellent buffet.
Finally, to Sara Palfreyman and staff of Co-op Funeralcare for
their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020